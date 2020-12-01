SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Bryce McGowens Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Bryce McGowens
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds
School: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College
Committed to: Nebraska

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: McGowens is an elite athlete who uses his quickness and speed to get where he wants on the floor. He’s agile and can implement change of speed bursts on the dime, which allows him to create from the wing. 

Instincts: McGowens has a great variety of allowing plays to develop and picking his spots. He has a high basketball IQ and uses his length and size to impact the game on both ends of the floor. McGowens thrives as a playmaker and has great vision as a scoring guard. He’s aware as a rebounder and uses his length to keep plays alive and snag boards. 

Polish: McGowens is an elite ball handler, an attribute that combined with his length makes him an extremely tough player to guard. He’s able to get around the opposition at-will on the wing and once he’s in the lane, he’s an elite finisher on all three levels. 

Bottom Line: McGowens' combination of size, length and skill set will make him an instant contributor at the next level. His motor and IQ will ensure that he sees time early at Nebraska.

