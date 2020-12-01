SI All-American Candidate Chance Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Chance Moore

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds

School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern

Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Moore is long and wiry with an elite blend of speed and quickness. He has the ability to play above the rim but uses angles and speed to get where he wants on the floor.

Instincts: Moore has a scorer’s mentality at all times and knows how to get his shot off against any type of defense. He remains in attack mode and his ability to score on all three levels makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition.

Polish: Moore has a high basketball IQ and picks his spots well most of the time. He’s a capable playmaker and creates scoring opportunities for his teammates because of his scoring ability. He plays with good pace and engagement.

Bottom Line: Moore will earn his time as a scorer at the next level, making an early impact at Arkansas with his blend of size and skill. His marksman-like ability from the perimeter is elite, and with a logical progression, could help him ascend in the 2021 class.