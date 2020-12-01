SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Chance Moore Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Chance Moore
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 175 pounds
School: Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern
Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Moore is long and wiry with an elite blend of speed and quickness. He has the ability to play above the rim but uses angles and speed to get where he wants on the floor. 

Instincts: Moore has a scorer’s mentality at all times and knows how to get his shot off against any type of defense. He remains in attack mode and his ability to score on all three levels makes him a headache of a defensive assignment for the opposition. 

Polish: Moore has a high basketball IQ and picks his spots well most of the time. He’s a capable playmaker and creates scoring opportunities for his teammates because of his scoring ability. He plays with good pace and engagement. 

Bottom Line: Moore will earn his time as a scorer at the next level, making an early impact at Arkansas with his blend of size and skill. His marksman-like ability from the perimeter is elite, and with a logical progression, could help him ascend in the 2021 class.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American