SI All-American Candidate Chet Holmgren Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF/C Chet Holmgren

Projected Position: PF/C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 7-foot-1, 190 pounds

School: Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy

Schools of Interest: Minnesota, Gonzaga and Michigan.



Frame: Thin and long, Holmgren will need to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Holmgren is quick and agile and adept at using his versatility to his advantage on both ends of the floor. He runs the floor well and has exceptional footwork.

Instincts: Holmgren has great anticipation on both ends of the floor. He’s an exceptional ball handler with the ability to create for himself and his teammates. His timing on shot blocks and shot changes are exceptional and he’s an able offensive and defensive rebounder.

Polish: Holmgren is lean, but what he lacks in size he makes up for with his 7-4 wingspan and unmatched tenacity. Holmgren dominates on both ends of the floor and tends to raise his level of play as the game intensifies, getting more and more energized when players try and shut him down.

Bottom Line: Holmgren will organically add strength as he continues to play, but he's a ferocious competitor and his skill set and versatility are off the charts. Holmgren can legitimately run the point and then dominate as a center on the next possession. He's a player you just put on the floor and let operate. Expect to see Holmgren shake hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver early when the time comes.