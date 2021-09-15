Elite 2022 wing Chris Livingston Commits to Kentucky

Livingston said John Calipari plans to use him the way he used Devin Booker, Kevin Knox and Keldon Johnson.

Two months ago, Montverde (Fla.) Academy point guard Skyy Clark, a Kentucky commit, told Sports Illustrated that the Wildcats would be landing two elite recruits in the near future.

Over the last eight days, Clark’s prediction has come to fruition.

Chris Livingston joins Skyy Clark and Shaedon Sharpe for 2022 in Kentucky. adidas 3SSB

Last week, Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe popped for Kentucky and on Wednesday, John Calipari reeled in Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) wing Chris Livingston.

Livingston picked the Wildcats over Tennessee State and Georgetown.

“It was the culture around Kentucky and the atmosphere,” Livingston told SI. “I just love the coaches; they showed me that they wanted me, and they showed me that they cared about me. I’ve always been a fan of Kentucky, and now I’m going there!”

Last season at Buchtel (Akron, Ohio), Livingston averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists a game. He followed that up with a productive summer on the adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for We All Can Go (WACG) All Stars.

Last week, Calipari showed Livingston video of how he used Devin Booker, Keldon Johnson and Kevin Knox, which sold Livingston on the coach's ability to have similar success with him.

“The dribble-drive offense fits me well,” Livingston said. “They’re really trying to get me downhill during the games; get me in the lane shooting floaters and shooting off the catch. I’m looking forward to being in that system. Right now, I’m just happy to have this decision out of the way. I’m excited to be going to the perfect school for me.”

Livingston’s commitment gives Kentucky the current No. 1 recruiting class for 2022.