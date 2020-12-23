SI.com
Elite HS Hoopers Share Which NBA Stars Skill Set They Want for Christmas

Jason Jordan

From Kevin Durant’s sniper-like shooting and playmaking ability to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dominance off the pick-and-roll to Steph Curry's sniper-like jump shot, elite high school basketball players around the country dished on which NBA player’s skill set they’d love to unwrap on Christmas.

Elijah Fisher, Crestwood Prep (Can.), 2023

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kevin Durant. KD is a great scorer and can get to his spot with ease. He can shoot over defenders and is clutch when needed."

BJ Edwards, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, 2022

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Steph Curry. He can shoot from anywhere on the court and when you're a shooter it's so much easier to get to the basket. His ability to shoot from all over the court is what makes him so dominant."

Caleb Foster, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), 2023

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Jamal Murray. He can score at all three levels with ease, and his ability to create space over bigger defenders to get his shot off amazes me. His confidence is through the roof, he's not scared to take an unorthodox shot in a clutch moment and he is a guy I look up to and watch. I’ve learned a lot from him."

Julian Phillips, Blythewood (S.C.), 2022

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kevin Durant’s, with his height and his versatility if I could have some of those tendencies that he has and add them to mine it would be a problem. I think he’s one of the most skilled guys in the league, so I’d definitely want to unwrap that on Christmas Day.”

Brandin Podziemski, St. John's Northwestern Academies (Delafield, Wis.), 2021

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Devin Booker, because he does everything a coach wants and scores at all three levels at a high clip."

Simeon Wilcher, Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, 2023

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Either Jai Morant or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Everyone knows about Jai, but I like Shai too because he’s a lanky guard and he does everything at his own pace; he doesn’t let anyone speed him up. He’s dominant off the pick-and-roll too, and, as a playmaker, that’s something that sticks out to me.”

Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), 2021

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kevin Durant, because of his mid and elbow scoring package. It’s hard to double him from there and it’s hard to guard.”

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), 2022

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kevin Durant. Everyone knows he’s the most lethal scorer in history. I don’t believe anyone comes close. He can score in a bundle of ways, while picking you apart simultaneously.”

Jayden Epps, Kings Fork (Suffolk, Va.), 2022

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kyrie Irving. He can score on all three levels, he can get his teammates involved, he can shoot it well and he knows the game. Kyrie is just one of my favorite point guards.”

Justin Taylor, St. Anne's-Belfield School (Charlottesville, Va.), 2022

College: Undecided

If I could unwrap any NBA player’s skill set for Christmas, I’d pick… “Kevin Durant. That’s a tough question! He’s unguardable and is basically a 7-foot point guard; he can score the ball from all over, handle it super well and is really good at getting to his spots on the floor and shooting right over the top of defenders. His hesi is unstoppable too.” 

