SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG C.J. Noland

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

School: Waxahachie (Texas)

Committed to: Oklahoma

Frame: Strong build with room to add lean muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Noland doesn’t play above the rim, but uses a combination of quickness and strength to maneuver around on the floor and get to his spots to impact the game.

Instincts: Noland is masterful at recognizing matchup advantages and has the inside-outside versatility to capitalize. His strength allows him to post up smaller guards and finish efficiently through contact, and his perimeter jump shot is lethal.

Polish: Noland is very calculated as a scorer and stays in attack mode at all times. His ability to blow by his defender and get to the basket or create scoring opportunities for his teammates makes him a tough guard for the opposition.

Bottom Line: Noland brings a toughness to the backcourt that is necessary, and his scoring ability at all three levels will likely make him an instant-impact player at Oklahoma next season.