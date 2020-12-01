SI.com
SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG C.J. Noland
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
School: Waxahachie (Texas)
Committed to: Oklahoma

Frame: Strong build with room to add lean muscle at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Noland doesn’t play above the rim, but uses a combination of quickness and strength to maneuver around on the floor and get to his spots to impact the game. 

Instincts: Noland is masterful at recognizing matchup advantages and has the inside-outside versatility to capitalize. His strength allows him to post up smaller guards and finish efficiently through contact, and his perimeter jump shot is lethal.

Polish: Noland is very calculated as a scorer and stays in attack mode at all times. His ability to blow by his defender and get to the basket or create scoring opportunities for his teammates makes him a tough guard for the opposition.

Bottom Line: Noland brings a toughness to the backcourt that is necessary, and his scoring ability at all three levels will likely make him an instant-impact player at Oklahoma next season. 

