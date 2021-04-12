NCAA Spring Signing Period: Best of Who's Left on the Board

A handful of elite players in the 2021 class still have yet to make their decisions.

The NCAA’s Spring Signing Period kicks off Wednesday, giving college basketball coaches the opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief as signed letters of intent come through the fax machines.

We take a look at the top players who have yet to decide and broke down the latest rumblings with their recruitments.

Chet Holmgren

Schools being considered: Gonzaga, Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgetown, Memphis



The 411: The SI All-American Player of the Year has been tight-lipped about his recruitment, but last week he told SI that he could “definitely see myself figuring out a date that works for me and the people helping me out with it pretty soon." Holmgren, the No. 1 player in the SI99, has taken officials to Ohio State, Gonzaga and Minnesota. The buzz around the Zags continues to grow, but Holmgren has a close bond with Minnesota coach Richard Pitino that dates back to his seventh grade year.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Schools being considered: Duke, UW-Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgetown

The 411: In February, Baldwin told SI that he was "75% sure" that he knew where he was going. Most believe that this is a two-horse race between UW-Milwaukee, where Baldwin’s father Patrick Sr. is the head coach, and Duke.

Jaden Hardy is one of the top players in the country. Jon Lopez

Jaden Hardy

Schools/Options being considered: G League, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Georgia, UCLA, Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Kansas, Illinois.

The 411: The SI All-American First Teamer is constantly gaining buzz as a likely candidate to suit up in the NBA G League next season. Kentucky and UCLA would be the most likely options if he decides to take the collegiate route.

Michael Foster

Options being considered: Georgia, Florida State, G League

The 411: Foster, an SI All-American First Teamer, recently wrote in his Sports Illustrated that he's down to the G League, Georgia and Florida State. Foster also considered offers from China, Germany, Australia. Though he's continuing conversations with the Bulldogs and the Seminoles as recently as this past weekend, Foster is another strong candidate to take his talents to the pro level.

TyTy Washington

School being considered: Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Arizona, UCLA, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, among many others.

The 411: Washington, an SI All-American Second Teamer, reopened his recruitment just three days after Creighton coach Greg McDermott was reinstated following a suspension for racially insensitive “plantation” comments made after a loss. Washington has been tight-lipped about his recruitment since, but he took a visit to Illinois on his own dime in October before committing to Creighton. That can't hurt Brad Underwood's chances.

Efton Reid

Options being considered: Ohio State, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia, among many others.

The 411: Reid had taken officials to Ohio State, Louisville and Virginia plus an unofficial visit to North Carolina before the pandemic shut things down. The Buckeyes appear to be in good position to land the 6-foot-11 center who will announce on Thursday.