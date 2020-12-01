SI.com
SI All-American Candidate DaRon Holmes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF DaRon Holmes
Projected Position: Power forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds
School: Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium
Committed to: Dayton

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Holmes is a mobile athlete with the ability to get up and down the floor quickly and finish plays with authority at and around the rim. Holmes has strong footwork and his agility gives him an advantage on both ends of the floor. 

Instincts: Holmes has a great feel in the post but has the ability to maneuver around slower bigs on the perimeter. He’s aware of mismatches and exploits them on the offensive end. Holmes has great anticipation as a rebounder and is a capable defender due to his length and ability. 

Polish: Holmes is a fluid big and is comfortable inside and out. His touch around the rim is soft and he’s capable of finishing efficiently with either hand. Holmes can knock down the perimeter jump shot and the mid-range shot as well, but he’s at his best when he’s maneuvering around for short floaters and scores in the paint. 

Bottom Line: Holmes has a variety of skills that translate into production on both ends of the floor. He’s also long and wiry and capable of defending multiple positions, attributes that will get him on the floor early at Dayton. 

Basketball

