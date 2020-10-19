SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 Forward DaRon Holmes to Decide Before Early Signing Period

Jason Jordan

Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward DaRon Holmes knows when it’s the “who” that’s got him currently stumped.

“This is such a tough decision,” Holmes said. “It’s so much harder when you have all great options.”

Holmes recently trimmed his list to Marquette, Arizona, Dayton and California, and said he plans to decide “sometime before the early signing period,” which will commence on November 11.

RELATED: NCCU coach LeVelle Moton tells about how he nearly landed John Wall

Since the cut, Holmes said the calls and Zooms have intensified and become more frequent. His vision of playing a both forward spots seems to line up with what the schools have told him about their plans, but Holmes said he’s aware that he’ll have to earn everything.

“That’s the part a lot of guys miss,” Holmes said. “Coaches can have a plan for you, but it’s based on you working and buying into their system. My only goal is to do whatever I can to help us win. It’s not easy going up a level, all you can do is work hard.”

Holmes broke down what he likes about each of his four options for Sports Illustrated.

Arizona: “I’m from there so I love it. It’s a great atmosphere with great coaching, a great system and I know that I would develop there.”

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

Marquette: “I really like them; that’s the only school I’ve taken an official visit to on my final list. They have a great culture there and they really take care of their players. The staff and the players have a great connection and the students really support the team. That part is really underrated there. That’s a special place.”

California: “I love Cal because it’s great academically and with basketball. I’m close with Coach (Mark) Fox and the whole staff. I really believe that I would develop there too. I feel like they’re a school on the rise and like the thought of being a part of something like that.”

Dayton: “They’re really underrated, and they do a great job of developing their bigs. The staff knows what they’re doing, and they’ve had a lot of growth with the program. That’s big.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Oladokun Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Oladokun is a cornerback prospect from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla. Oladokun is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Branden Jennings Highlights and Evaluation

Branden Jennings is a linebacker prospect from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Jennings is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

'Here We Are' - Memphis Nonprofit Program PURE To Debut Football Program Friday Night

Program focused on at-risk youth in Memphis kicking off football program, season Friday night

John Garcia, Jr.

Arch Manning: First Impression

Scouting Report Evaluation of 2023 Quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of former NFL Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Edwin Weathersby II

The Dallan "Deebo" Coleman Blog: Here's My Top Three...

Coleman breaks down his top three schools and has plans to make a decision soon.

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman

Teams Moving Up in SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

A quartet of college football programs have made a jump in the Sports Illustrated All-American Top 25 2021 College Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson pace the country's top 25 college football recruiting classes in the class of 2021 cycle.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 OT Amarius Mims Commits to Georgia

Top uncommitted offensive tackle prospect commits to in-state Georgia on Wednesday.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

The Latest on the 21 Uncommitted Football Recruits in the SI99

SI All-American checks in on who remains uncommitted in the class of 2021 SI99 rankings.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 2021 Forward Daimion Collins Focused on Five

Collins is one of the most wanted prospects in the country.

Jason Jordan