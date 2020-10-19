Elite 2021 Forward DaRon Holmes to Decide Before Early Signing Period

Montverde (Fla.) Academy forward DaRon Holmes knows when it’s the “who” that’s got him currently stumped.

“This is such a tough decision,” Holmes said. “It’s so much harder when you have all great options.”

Holmes recently trimmed his list to Marquette, Arizona, Dayton and California, and said he plans to decide “sometime before the early signing period,” which will commence on November 11.

Since the cut, Holmes said the calls and Zooms have intensified and become more frequent. His vision of playing a both forward spots seems to line up with what the schools have told him about their plans, but Holmes said he’s aware that he’ll have to earn everything.

“That’s the part a lot of guys miss,” Holmes said. “Coaches can have a plan for you, but it’s based on you working and buying into their system. My only goal is to do whatever I can to help us win. It’s not easy going up a level, all you can do is work hard.”

Holmes broke down what he likes about each of his four options for Sports Illustrated.

Arizona: “I’m from there so I love it. It’s a great atmosphere with great coaching, a great system and I know that I would develop there.”

Marquette: “I really like them; that’s the only school I’ve taken an official visit to on my final list. They have a great culture there and they really take care of their players. The staff and the players have a great connection and the students really support the team. That part is really underrated there. That’s a special place.”

California: “I love Cal because it’s great academically and with basketball. I’m close with Coach (Mark) Fox and the whole staff. I really believe that I would develop there too. I feel like they’re a school on the rise and like the thought of being a part of something like that.”

Dayton: “They’re really underrated, and they do a great job of developing their bigs. The staff knows what they’re doing, and they’ve had a lot of growth with the program. That’s big.”