Prospect: PG D.J. Wagner (2023)

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 165 pounds

School: Camden (N.J.)

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to develop bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Wagner is an elite-level athlete with exceptional agility, speed and quickness which allows him to get wherever he needs on the floor at any time.

Instincts: Wagner remains in attack mode and moves with purpose at all times. He’s a gifted playmaker and anticipates the opposition’s moves masterfully. Wagner has a high basketball IQ, seemingly thinking the game three plays ahead.

Polish: It’s easy to see that Wagner is the son of one of the most gifted scorers in high school history, DaJuan Wagner. DJ has an innate feel for the game and moves exceptionally well without the ball. He always plays at his own pace and keeps his motor in overdrive, competing on both ends of the floor.

Bottom Line: Wagner can score in a variety of different ways on all three levels and is capable of putting up numbers in bunches. Wagner tactically dismantles his defender with his shiftiness and exceptional ball-handling ability, and finishes efficiently with either hand – all attributes that will ensure he’ll be an instant-impact player at the next level.