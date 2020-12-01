SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Dontrez Styles Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF/PF Dontrez Styles
Projected Position: SF/PF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds
School: Kinston (N.C.)
Committed to: North Carolina 

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Styles is an elite athlete who uses his unrelenting motor, speed and quickness to dominate on both ends of the floor. Styles is super agile and keeps defenders off balance with his versatility and changes of speed off the dribble. 

Instincts: Styles is always aware on the court and remains in constant motion on the offensive end. As a defender he plays passing lanes well, and his length allows him to cover larger areas and guard multiple positions. His scoring prowess is natural and organic. 

Polish: Styes is always attacking, whether he’s knifing through the lane or knocking down one-dribble pull-ups, but he’s also an underrated playmaker on the offensive end. Typically, Styles commands a significant amount of attention and has developed the ability to draw the defense and find the open man. His vision and feel are underrated. 

Bottom Line: Styles has great size, feel and skill on both ends of the floor and has the potential to be a high-level rebounder as well. That is precisely the type of player that thrives in Roy Williams’ system at North Carolina. 

Basketball

