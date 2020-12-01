SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Ernest Ross Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Ernest Ross
Projected Position: Power Forward 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds
School: Alachua (Fla.) Santa Fe
Committed to: N.C. State 

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Ross is a high-level athlete who plays above the rim and finishes at the rim with authority. Ross runs the floor like a deer and has great footwork and quickness which enables him to easily maneuver around most bigs. 

Instincts: Ross has a high basketball IQ and the ability to ignite the break off the defensive glass. He has great vision for the position and remains active on both ends of the floor. A great deal of his production is pure motor and will. 

Polish: Ross is a strong ball handler for the position and uses his length to change and block shots on the defensive end. Ross’ versatility and athleticism enable him to guard multiple positions effectively and cover a lot of real estate on the court. 

Bottom Line: Ross is a multi-skilled and athletic forward with the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor, attributes that will get him time in Kevin Keatts’ system from day one. His motor is what separates him from the pack and with a logical progression on the offensive end, expect Ross’ stock to ascend. 

Basketball

