SI All-American Candidate Franck Kepnang Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Franck Kepnang
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-11, 225 pounds
School: West Chester (Pa.) Westtown 
Committed to: Oregon

Frame: Big, strong build with the knowledge on how to use it to his advantage in given situations. 

Athleticism: Kepnang is a finisher with good lift and explosion around the basket. He plays with a high motor and is very agile in his area. Kepnang has good footwork which allows him to get into position well in the paint. 

Instincts: Kepnang has a high basketball IQ, specifically on the defensive end where he excels as a shot blocker. His timing is impeccable, and he tends to use his height and length to guard the basket instead of leaving his feet trying to swat every shot. 

Polish: Kepnang is the center you’re going to give the ball and ask to score on every play. He’s a bit raw offensively, but has shown strides of improvement this season. He has good hands and he’s aggressive when it’s time to finish the play. 

Bottom Line: Kepnang fills a role as an elite rim-protector and solid finisher in the paint. He stays in his lane but shows flashes of potential as a capable producer in the paint. 

