SI All-American Candidate Frankie Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Frankie Collins

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

School: Henderson (Nev.) Coronado

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Lean, built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Collins is a super quick floor general with elite body control and strength which allow him to get wherever he wants to on the court and finish through contact efficiently. His change-of-speed bursts devastate the opposition.

Instincts: Collins has a high basketball IQ and the mentality to constantly attack. He has elite vision and finishes efficiently with either hand at the rim, making him near impossible to stop with a head of steam going toward the basket. Collins is a three-level scorer and a hound on the defensive end.

Polish: Collins controls pace well and doesn’t get rattled, regardless of the situation. He’s in tune to what the situation needs at the time and has the tools to effectively execute on both ends of the floor.

Bottom Line: Collins is a hard-nosed point guard with the ability to put up points in bunches and create effectively for his teammates. That balance will ensure that he’ll be a key contributor from day one in Ann Arbor.