SI All-American Candidate Jabari Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Jabari Smith 
Projected Position: PF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds
School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek
Committed to: Auburn

Frame: Long and lean build with plenty of room to add bulk at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Smith is a wiry athlete with burgeoning strength and overall explosiveness. 

Instincts: Smith has a high basketball IQ, recognizing matchups and exploiting them with his wide array of skills. Smith has a plethora of different moves and he’s masterful at using his quickness and agility to get past slower bigs. He’s developed a consistent hook shot and has an efficient perimeter jump shot.

Polish: Smith is the classic new-age forward, thriving in the pick-and-pop and feasting from the high post at both elbows. Smith is great at facing up and going by defenders to finish with an efficient short pull-up.

Bottom Line: Smith had a strong junior campaign and managed big games against some of the country’s top bigs. His versatility will make him an immediate impact player at Auburn, and Smith's ability to burn the defense inside and out gives him a high long-term ceiling.

Basketball

