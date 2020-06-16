Jaden Bradley is an SI All-American nominee and one of the top players in the 2022 class. Last season, he led Cannon School to a state title and won N.C. Player of the Year, averaging 23 points, eight assists and eight rebounds a game, now he’s headed to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) with everyone from North Carolina to Kentucky to Auburn to Michigan, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Bradley has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Jaden Bradley back at you with another blog, thanks for tuning in.

Well, by now most of you know that I’m going to IMG Academy.

I just felt like what coach Mac (Sean McAloon) was doing with his guys was great, and I wanted to be in an environment where guys were competing every day at a high level and getting better.

I feel like this move will get me better in every way.

I visited a couple of weeks ago and loved everything about it. I had heard about the facilities, but when I saw them it was crazy. It’s just like some of the colleges I’ve visited.

I know most of the guys that go there like Brandon Huntley, Jarace Walker and those guys; they’re high character guys who work and love to compete.

I just feel like if I surround myself with high-level players that want to get better every day it will only help me raise my level of play.

I feel like we can be great next season!

I think we’ll probably be getting a few other pieces, but I know everyone’s goal is to get that next GEICO Nationals title!

I was glad that I was able to win a state title here before I left.

That was always my goal for me. Winning Player of the Year was great, but it was never something that I was aiming for.

I just feel like it’s time to try for bigger challenges now. I start down there in August so I’m looking forward to that.

Recruitment is more exciting now that I can talk to the coaches directly. June 15 was when the coaches could start to reach out to the guys in our class and I’ve heard from UCLA, North Carolina State, Maryland, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame, North Carolina and some other schools.

It’s cool just to be able to talk directly to the coaches now and build those relationships.

Right now, I’m doing a lot of outside workouts with my brother. It’s a lot different getting work in on the outside courts, but I still feel like I’m getting better.

I’ve just been trying to stay busy in these crazy times.

First, we had the coronavirus and then the George Floyd murder happened which really hit home for me and a lot of other people. This stuff has been going on for a while, and that’s where all of the frustration is coming from. I can relate to it.

Families have to worry about this stuff happening to one of their kids, and it’s on all of us to change things.

Jaden Bradley and his family. Bradley Family

My family and I have been talking to about going to a peaceful protest soon.

This is a big time. It’s weird living in this because my dad would tell me and my brother stories of things like this that happened when he was growing up and now we’re living in the same situation.

As a young black male, it’s a little scary.

I just feel like we all need to come together to fight against racism and injustice.

I definitely was watching to see all of the coaches recruiting me and what they had to say about it. I would want any coach that I play for to be talking up in this time and I was happy to see all of the coaches not staying silent.

Other than that, I was sad to see that the EYBL officially cancelled the season.

This would’ve been my first year and I was looking forward to running with CP3. I do feel like it was the right decision though; we all have to stay safe with the virus out here.

I’m just focusing on getting ready for IMG now.

In this quarantine I do a little more cooking, cleaning and yard work. Nothing too crazy.

I’m done with school, but I still feel like I’m in school because I’m doing PSAT work to get ready for the big test. It’s pretty rough!

Music-wise, you know I’m still listening to Meek Mill and I’ve been listening to that new G Herbo too.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get out of here now, but, once again, I appreciate you checking out my blog.

Check back soon and I’ll have another update for you.

Stay safe.

