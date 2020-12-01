SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Jalen Warley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Jalen Warley
Projected Position: Combo Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds
School: West Chester (Pa.) Westtown School
Committed to: Florida State

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Warley isn’t an overwhelmingly athletic guard who plays above the rim on every possession, but he’s quick and calculated with his movements and has the speed to get wherever he wants on the court. 

Instincts: Warley is a heady point guard with great feel on both ends of the floor. He’s constantly surveying the defense and typically makes the right reads when he’s at the controls. Warley also has the ability to score on all three levels and his length gives opposing guards fits on both ends. 

Polish: Warley controls the pace at all times, whether he’s running the show or playing off the ball. He’s most dangerous when he’s pushing the ball in transition or attacking from the perimeter, opening up scoring opportunities for his teammates. 

Bottom Line: Warley has great size and an elite skill set. His ability to play either guard position effectively is what will continue to make his stock rise and ultimately ensure that his impact is felt early at the next level. 

