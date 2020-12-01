SI All-American Candidate Jaylon Tyson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Jaylon Tyson

Projected Position: SF

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds

School: Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Committed to: Texas Tech

Frame: Lean and cut build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Tyson is a versatile wing who uses a combination of speed, quickness, elite footwork and agility to maneuver his way to the paint. Tyson’s upper-body strength allows him to finish through contact and defend bigger players in the post.

Instincts: Tyson anticipates well on both ends of the floor. He’s masterful at attacking off the dribble and uses his size and length to maneuver past the opposition. Tyson is an especially tough guard because of his efficiency from the perimeter.

Polish: Tyson is tactical with his approach on the offensive end and moves with purpose. He doesn’t over-dribble and doesn’t force the issue. His ability to break the defense down off the dribble and create for himself and his teammates is what makes him dangerous.

Bottom Line: Tyson has great size and length on the wing and efficient three-level scoring ability, attributes that coupled with his unrelenting motor will make his impact felt early at Texas Tech.