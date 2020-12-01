SI.com
SI All-American Candidate John Butler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C John Butler
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 7-foot-1, 190 pounds
School: Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal
Committed to: Florida State

Frame: Lean and lanky frame with plenty of room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Long and wiry, Butler has exceptional footwork and is super agile. He has a quick first step for his position and gets up and down the floor well. 

Instincts: Butler is super versatile with the ability to handle the ball like a guard, which often creates mismatches at his position. Butler shares the ball well and has a great feel for the game on both ends of the floor. Butler has great timing as a shot-blocker.

Polish: Butler has great footwork and hands as a big, with the ability to create off the dribble from anywhere on the floor. He often starts the fast break and can help with ball-handling duties in the backcourt. 

Bottom Line: Butler will need to get stronger, but his skill set, defensive presence and size will keep him productive at the next level. Expect him to make an instant impact in year one for Florida State.

Basketball

