SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Jordan Longino

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds

School: Fort Washington (Pa.) Germantown Academy

Committed to: Villanova

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Longino is a big, strong scoring guard who uses his quickness and footwork to find openings on the offensive end to get his trademark jump shot off on defenders.

Instincts: Longino is a scorer and has the mindset that accompanies the title. He’s constantly moving on the offensive end, outworking defenders trying to find a slither of space to get open on the wing. Longino has a high basketball IQ and is a capable playmaker for himself and his teammates.

Polish: Longino is always in control of pace on the offensive end, and he never wastes movement as he’s maneuvering through the defense to get open. He hunts his shot, but rarely forces plays that aren’t there. His shooting ability is extensive and elite.

Bottom Line: Longino is a marksman from the perimeter and works hard on the offensive end to get open. That level of shooting ability will ensure that his presence will be felt early at Villanova.