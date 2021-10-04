Elite 2022 Wing Jordan Walsh Sets Timetable for Decision

Walsh will take two more visits before he makes his decision by the end of the month.

MANSFIELD, Texas – Jordan Walsh is acutely aware that he’s in a privileged position to have his pick of the litter when it comes to deciding where he wants to play college basketball.

But the constant barrage of visits, in-depth talks with coaches and redundant recruiting questions from multiple media outlets has him “very much” ready to announce his decision.

“It’s coming this month,” Walsh said. “Later in the month, closer to the 30th I think, but it’s coming.”

Before he makes the call, Walsh will take two more visits, one to Kansas and another that he has yet to choose.

“I get two more,” Walsh said. “So I’m gonna take the two.”

RELATED: MJ Rice focused on bringing a national title to Kansas

Walsh has already taken visits to Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Memphis and Texas.

“It’s a blessing to be able to choose,” said Walsh, an elite, do-it-all wing who hails from Link Year Prep (Branson, Mo.). “But, honestly, the process is getting really stressful, so I’m ready to wrap it up. Just constantly having to update all of the coaches on where I’m at with the process and things like that. That’s gets a little boring and tedious. I chose later this month because it’s after my visits are done. Then, I’ll give myself a couple of days and I’ll wrap it up.”

Be clear, Walsh remains adamant that setting a timeframe shouldn’t be taken as a signal that he’s privately reached a decision.

“No, I’m definitely not sure at this point,” Walsh said. “I just wanted to set it in stone to give myself a cutoff time. It’s gonna be a tough process to come to the actual decision.”

RELATED: Nick Smith Jr. commits to Arkansas

What that looks like from a practical standpoint, according to Walsh, is him sitting down with his family putting pen to paper writing out the pros and cons of each school then deliberating to see which school will ultimately be the best fit.

“You’ve got to be thorough because this is a big decision,” Walsh said. “The biggest thing for me is I want this to be over so I can just concentrate on winning a national title my senior year. All of this stuff really weighs on you, so I know I’ll be able to focus so much better when I announce. I just have to figure out the school.”