MJ Rice Already Focused on National Title at Kansas

Rice had one of the most dominant summer of any guard in the country on the adidas circuit.

MANSFIELD, Texas – MJ Rice isn’t lost on the fact that his experience at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) this season will likely mirror his experience next season at Kansas.

To that end, he’s using his time in Napa as a blueprint season of sorts.

“That’s why I wanted to go there,” Rice said.

Much like he will as a freshman in Lawrence, Rice is suiting up with a talented group of high major prospects like Dior Johnson, a point guard who is committed to Oregon, and Adem Bona, a 6-foot-11 forward who is widely regarded as a top 10 prospect in 2022, and Rice is already setting his mindset to attain his “only goal” as a Jayhawk.

“I want that national title,” Rice said. “I know everybody says that, but I’m thinking about every angle to get it done. This year all I want is the national title at Prolific and I only have one year because it’s my senior year. I’m going into Kansas with a one-and-done mindset, so I’m already working like I’ve never worked before.”

Chief among his uncharted grind is a mental shift.

As one of the top prospects in the country, Rice is accustomed to playing the hero role for his team but buying into the importance of sharing the load has opened his mind to the possibilities.

“That’s a big part for guys who are used to being the guy,” Rice said. “I know there are times where I’ll have to step up and be the guy, but sometimes it’s gonna be other guys. We’re all accepting our roles to achieve the big goal. That’s how it will be at Kansas.”

In less than two months at Prolific Prep, Rice has dropped 15 pounds, to improve everything from explosion to agility.

“I’m taking my nutrition very seriously,” Rice said. “It’s a business, and I have to approach it that way. I feel like I’m playing the best ball of my career right now and that’s all because I’m more focused than I’ve ever been. It’s more than making shots and getting into the lane for dunks; I’m ready mentally now too. I’ve got goals already set for Kansas and I’m gonna be ready to accomplish them.”