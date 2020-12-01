SI All-American Candidate Kaden Perry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Kaden Perry

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-9, 225 pounds

School: Battle Ground (Wash.)

Committed to: Gonzaga

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop bulk at the next level.

Athleticism: Perry is a big, strong and versatile big who uses his quickness and footwork to get to work around bigs in the paint. Perry is super active on both ends of the floor with great bounce and mobility.

Instincts: Perry seals effectively in the post and is a load to stop with his back to the basket. He’s efficient with the short hook with either hand and can step out and knock down perimeter and mid-range jump shots when the situation presents itself. Perry is also an engaged rebounder, keeping plays alive with a quick second jump.

Polish: Perry’s presence on the offensive end opens up the perimeter, and defensively he can serve as a one-man zone. He has good timing as a rim-protector and plays with a high basketball IQ, keeping him out of foul trouble.

Bottom Line: Perry is a big body who is active on both ends and has the ability to affect the game in a variety of different ways – precisely the type of player that thrives in Mark Few’s system.