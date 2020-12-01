SI All-American Candidate Kendall Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI.com
Prospect: SF Kendall Brown
Projected Position: SF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds
School: Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy
Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Lean, muscular build. Will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: Brown is an exceptional athlete who plays above the rim and finishes efficiently as a result. He’s extremely agile, making him near impossible to keep out of the lane, and uses his reach and length to hound the opposition on defense. 

Instincts: Elite thinker on the court with the awareness that translates into playmaking. Brown makes cuts on the offensive end with purpose and strategically moves around to create spacing for he and his teammates. Brown plays to his strengths and picks his spots of attack well. 

Polish: Brown is a gifted slasher with a tenacious motor on both ends of the floor. He stays within the realm of what he can do and doesn’t typically venture out of character. Brown is a strong rebounder and has the size and length to guard multiple positions on the floor. 

Bottom Line: Brown is an elite athlete who has a variety of different tools that helps teams win. His perimeter jump shot is improving and his mid-range jump shot and floater are respectable. Brown is the type of player a coach would want to go to war with on the court. He checks off multiple boxes on both ends and charts favorable stats that don’t always show up in the box score.

