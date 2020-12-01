SI All-American Candidate Kennedy Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Kennedy Chandler

Projected Position: PG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds

School: Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Thin, cut build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Chandler is an elite-level athlete with the ability to play above the rim and finish efficiently, plus the speed and quickness to get wherever he needs on the floor at any time.

Instincts: Chandler thinks the game three plays ahead, recognizing situational advantages on the offensive end and distributing the ball in places where his teammates are most effective. His motor is always running and he keeps his head up at all times looking to make a play.

Polish: Chandler is a natural floor general with the ability to elevate his teammates. His feel for the game is special and his reads are precise. He also wins at the highest level with a state title and a Nike Peach Jam title, the most grueling tournament of the summer, under his belt.

Bottom Line: Chandler puts you in the mind frame of Damian Lillard or Kyrie Irving. Last summer in the Peach Jam title game he dominated despite playing against a team stocked with four elite point guards on the court at the same time. Over the course of one year, Chandler went from unranked to an SI All-American Player of the Year nominee. His exceptional ball-handling ability, elite scoring ability on all three levels and rare awareness on the court promise that he won’t play in college long.