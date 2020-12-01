SI.com
SI All-American Candidate K.J. Adams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF/PF K.J. Adams
Projected Position: SF/PF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 200 pounds
School: Austin (Texas) Westlake
Committed to: Kansas

Frame: Lean, strong build with wide shoulders and room to add even more muscle as he levels up. 

Athleticism: Adams is super agile and mobile from anywhere on the floor. He’s keen on using his strength in the paint to gain position and dominate the glass, or overpower the opposition for efficient buckets. His quick first step makes him a dangerous driver. 

Instincts: Adams stuffs the stat sheet because he’s active everywhere on the court. Adams’ high IQ enables him to recognize mismatches for himself and his teammates and exploit them. Adams’ feel on the offensive end is exceptional and he has dominant potential as a playmaker. 

Polish: Adams is a prototypical wing who is capable of doing damage at either forward spot. He can also bring the ball up the floor and ignite the offense as a point forward. He has great pace and tends to move with purpose, a major reason he’s able to be so efficient. 

Bottom Line: Adams has great size and skill and thrives as a utility player on the court, capable of impacting the game in a variety of different ways. Adams's best ball is ahead of him and he’ll likely be an instant-impact player for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

