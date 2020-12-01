SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Kobe Bufkin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Kobe Bufkin
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds
School: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian
Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Lean, built frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Bufkin is a versatile, athletic guard who combines quickness with hard to anticipate speed bursts to get past his man at-will on the court. His length and speed make him effective in the open court and open up lanes for him to create for himself and his teammates. 

Instincts: Bufkin anticipates well on the defensive end, playing passing lanes like a veteran cornerback. He’s adept at attacking from the wing and maneuvering his way into the lane for the score or drawing the foul and getting to the line where he’s an efficient free-throw shooter. His playmaking ability sets him apart, and combined with his scoring ability makes him a headache to stop. 

Polish: Bufkin is a legitimate threat to score on all three levels but is at his best when he’s attacking the rim from the perimeter or in transition. He’s aware of pace and doesn’t allow the defense to dictate his movement. Bufkin’s motor makes him a capable rebounder and stat stuffer, but his impact also extends beyond the box score. 

Bottom Line: Bufkin’s ability as a two-way guard is what will enable him to see time early at the next level. His versatility offensively, as a three-level scorer, always makes him a dangerous threat on the floor. 

Comments

Basketball

