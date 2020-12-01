SI All-American Candidate Kowacie Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Kowacie Reeves

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 170 pounds

School: Macon (Ga.) Westside

Committed to: Florida

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Reeves is an elite athlete with great length and quickness. His speed and ability to change pace and move without the ball gives him the slither of space he needs to get his shot off from anywhere on the court.

Instincts: Reeves is a gifted shooter who can knock shots down efficiently all over the floor whether he’s wide open or under heavy duress. Reeves is aware of how to create space offensively and remains in attack mode at all times. His ability to put the ball on the floor makes him an even more dangerous threat because of his elite shooting ability.

Polish: Reeves has a great feel as a scorer and tends to pick his spots well for a player with that mentality. His passing ability is underrated and he’s able to guard multiple positions because of his length and athletic ability.

Bottom Line: There’s always room on any roster at any level for a dead-eye shooter and Reeves fits that bill perfectly. His shooting ability is special and his ability to create his own shot and move without the ball is what will make him an instant-impact player in Gainesville.