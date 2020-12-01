SI All-American Candidate Langston Love Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Langston Love

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

School: Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Lean, muscular build with room to add more bulk and muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Love is a strong scoring guard with a quick first step who scores often and on all three levels. Love remains in attack mode and uses his strength and speed to get to the rim and finish through contact, while doubling as a lockdown defender.

Instincts: Love is a natural-born scorer with efficient ability on all three levels. Love has a high basketball IQ and keeps defenders off balance because of his ability to beat you in a variety of different ways. Love is adept at finishing in the lane through contact and is a high-percentage free-throw shooter.

Polish: Love dominates his role as a scoring guard and has the ability to mesh well with other elite players, evident in his role at national powerhouse Montverde Academy the last two seasons. Love’s physicality spills over to the glass where he’s a capable rebounder.

Bottom Line: Love has a great build and elite scoring ability, which will keep him in an upward trajectory in his class. His versatility as a scorer makes him a nightmare matchup and will allow him to thrive at Baylor.