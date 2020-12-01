Prospect: C Micawber "Mac" Etienne

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-10, 220 pounds

School: Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy

Schools of Interest: Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Miami, Illinois and Louisville, among others.

Frame: Full frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Etienne is a versatile, athletic big who uses his motor and strength to dominate the paint on the offensive end. Etienne has great footwork and an aggressive mentality; his agility and strength translate into being a great rebounder on both ends of the floor.

Instincts: Etienne anticipates well as a rebounder and outworks opposing bigs for position to snag boards. He’s patient when maneuvering through the paint or with his back to the basket and uses a variety of shot fakes or elite footwork to get around his man to score with authority at the rim.

Polish: Etienne attacks the rim aggressively on every shot attempt around the basket, but has the ability to step out and knock down the mid-range jump shot. As a defender, he has great timing and patience but remains aggressive protecting the rim.

Bottom Line: Etienne is a workhorse in the paint and his greatest impact is made because of his effort. That said, his skill set is varied, and that combination allows him to make a major impact on both ends of the floor. Expect him to be an immediate impact player at the next level.