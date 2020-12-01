SI All-American Candidate Micawber "Mac" Etienne Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: C Micawber "Mac" Etienne
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 220 pounds
School: Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy
Schools of Interest: Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Miami, Illinois and Louisville, among others.
Frame: Full frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level.
Athleticism: Etienne is a versatile, athletic big who uses his motor and strength to dominate the paint on the offensive end. Etienne has great footwork and an aggressive mentality; his agility and strength translate into being a great rebounder on both ends of the floor.
Instincts: Etienne anticipates well as a rebounder and outworks opposing bigs for position to snag boards. He’s patient when maneuvering through the paint or with his back to the basket and uses a variety of shot fakes or elite footwork to get around his man to score with authority at the rim.
Polish: Etienne attacks the rim aggressively on every shot attempt around the basket, but has the ability to step out and knock down the mid-range jump shot. As a defender, he has great timing and patience but remains aggressive protecting the rim.
Bottom Line: Etienne is a workhorse in the paint and his greatest impact is made because of his effort. That said, his skill set is varied, and that combination allows him to make a major impact on both ends of the floor. Expect him to be an immediate impact player at the next level.