SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Micawber "Mac" Etienne Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Micawber "Mac" Etienne
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 220 pounds
School: Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy
Schools of Interest: Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, Miami, Illinois and Louisville, among others.

Frame: Full frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Etienne is a versatile, athletic big who uses his motor and strength to dominate the paint on the offensive end. Etienne has great footwork and an aggressive mentality; his agility and strength translate into being a great rebounder on both ends of the floor. 

Instincts: Etienne anticipates well as a rebounder and outworks opposing bigs for position to snag boards. He’s patient when maneuvering through the paint or with his back to the basket and uses a variety of shot fakes or elite footwork to get around his man to score with authority at the rim. 

Polish: Etienne attacks the rim aggressively on every shot attempt around the basket, but has the ability to step out and knock down the mid-range jump shot. As a defender, he has great timing and patience but remains aggressive protecting the rim. 

Bottom Line: Etienne is a workhorse in the paint and his greatest impact is made because of his effort. That said, his skill set is varied, and that combination allows him to make a major impact on both ends of the floor. Expect him to be an immediate impact player at the next level. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American