SI All-American Candidate Malaki Branham Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Malaki Branham

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 180 pounds

School: Akron (N.J.) St. Vincent-St. Mary

Committed to: Ohio State

Frame: Lean and strong frame won’t need to add a great deal of muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Branham is active and mobile, with exceptional quickness and speed in the open court. His footwork and agility are elite and allow him to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Branham’s body control allows him to finish at the rim efficiently.

Instincts: Branham is very intentional in every movement on the offensive end, constantly rotating around to gain the best position possible. Off the dribble, he’s nearly impossible to keep out of the lane, maneuvering his way to the basket using his quick first step and athleticism.

Polish: Branham isn’t a player that you can speed up or slow down. He’s constantly in control of his pace, making him imminently dangerous with the ball in his hands. His mindset as a scoring wing allows him to dominate, and he’s well aware that he can get where he wants when he wants.

Bottom Line: Branham’s ability to get into the lane at will makes him a lethal threat from the perimeter and will keep him in constant rotation at the next level. As his jump shot continues to improve, Branham will be even more unstoppable.