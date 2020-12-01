SI All-American Candidate Malik Thomas Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Malik Thomas

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

School: La Verne (Calif.) Damien

Committed to: USC

Frame: Built and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Thomas is an elite athlete who uses his speed and quickness to maneuver around the floor and operate. Thomas’ upper body strength allows him to finish through contact, and his change of speeds and footwork give him the space he needs to get to the rim.

Instincts: Thomas moves well without the ball and is always calculated about his movements. He recognizes defenders’ tendencies and uses that to his advantage. Thomas makes great reads with the ball in his hands, surveying the floor or coming off screens. He’s a hound of a defender, competing with a motor that doesn’t have an “off” button.

Polish: Thomas is a marksman from the perimeter, but he’s just as good from the mid-range or driving to the basket. That versatile scoring threat makes him near impossible to defend, constantly keeping the defense off balance by mixing up his course of attack.

Bottom Line: Thomas is a pitbull of a scoring guard with good size and elite strength. He’s capable of scoring efficiently from NBA three-point range to the rim, and has the shiftiness as a ball-handler to get his shot off against even the most grueling defenders. He's likely to play early and often at USC.