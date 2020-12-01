SI All-American Candidate Manny Obaseki Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Manny Obaseki

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds

School: Plano (Texas) John Paul II

Committed to: Texas A & M

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Obaseki is an elite athlete who plays above the rim, finishing plays with authority. The shifty southpaw is at his best when he’s attacking the rim and using change of speed bursts to get up and down the floor and maneuver his way to the rim.

Instincts: Obaseki is a capable playmaker and surveys the floor well before initiating his attack. He’s got great vision and scores well on all three levels. He’s adept at the drive, spin and fade, but is shifty enough to get to the rim whenever he wants.

Polish: While Obaseki is at his best when he’s attacking the rim, his perimeter jump shot has continued to progress and has made him a legitimate threat on all three levels. Obaseki is a strong rebounder and competes on the defensive end, stifling the ball with pressure constantly.

Bottom Line: Obaseki's athleticism is elite and opens up everything for him on both ends of the floor. He’s continued to progress with his perimeter jump shot and as that continues to get more consistent his stock will continue to ascend. Expect the Aggies to get positive production from Obaseki as soon as he steps onto campus.