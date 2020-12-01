SI All-American Candidate Matt Cleveland Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Matt Cleveland

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

Committed to: Florida State

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Cleveland is an elite athlete who plays above the rim and finishes well through contact. He has a great combination of motor and quickness, plus elite body control once he’s in the paint. Cleveland is agile with elite footwork and shiftiness, which enables him to dominate from the wing.

Instincts: Cleveland has a sixth sense as a rebounder and an exceptional second jump to keep plays alive when he’s fighting on the glass. Defensively, Cleveland uses his length to guard multiple positions and anticipates plays well on both ends.

Polish: Cleveland is a slasher extraordinaire who finds lanes that most players don’t see in order to make his way to the basket. He’s a capable perimeter threat and has improved in that area over the last year. Cleveland also has a high basketball IQ and makes smart plays on both ends.

Bottom Line: Cleveland is an active athlete on the wing who impacts the game on both ends. His size, skill set and motor will make him an impact player at Florida State, and as his perimeter jump shot continues to improve so will his stock.