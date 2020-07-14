Elite SG Max Christie Hoping Emoni Bates Joins Him in 2021 at Michigan State

In the span of a week, Michigan State landed two of the most dynamic perimeter players in the country, regardless of class, in Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.) wing Emoni Bates and Rolling Meadows (Ill.) shooting guard Max Christie.

Still, as it stands, Spartan fans would have to wait a year to see the tandem do damage together; Christie is in the 2021 class and Bates is the top player in 2022, though sources tell Sports Illustrated that he will likely move to 2021, a scenario Christie is hoping for.

“If he were to reclassify, it would be great,” Christie said. “I mean both of us on the wing would be scary. That’s a lot of talent in one lineup, especially on the offensive end. If we commit on the defensive end and turn defense into offense it would be even scarier. I think we both have that mentality.”

Both certainly have a knack for putting the ball in the hole, especially from the perimeter.

This past season, Bates was the only 2022 player to make the SI All-American team after averaging 32.3 points, nine rebounds and three assists a game. Christie pumped in 25 points and 11 rebounds a game and led Rolling Meadows to its first 20-win season in 30 years.

Christie and Bates visited Michigan State at the same time in March and Christie said they’re going to start to build a closer bond now that they’re both East Lansing bound.

“I’ll definitely try to reach out to him and talk to him about reclassifying,” Christie said. “Obviously, though that’s his decision and I’ll respect it either way. I know that we could do special things together though.”