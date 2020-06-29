SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Emoni Bates Commits to Michigan State

Jason Jordan

SI All-American wing Emoni Bates, widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class, committed to Michigan State on Monday during ESPN’s Sportscenter.  

Bates chose the Spartans over offers from Georgia, Kentucky, DePaul, Michigan, Michigan State, Duke and Florida State.

Bates is widely regarded as the top high school prospect in the country, regardless of class, with “the next big thing” buzz that accompanies that appointment.

In October, Bates donned the cover of Sport Illustrated and averaged 31 points and 10 rebounds a game to lead Lincoln (Ypsilanti, Mich.) to a 19-3 record.

Bates eclipsed the 40-point-mark five times this season, including a 63-point outing in February, that production subsequently led to Bates being the only sophomore named to the SI All-American team.

“I’m honored and thankful for the people who voted for me,” Bates said of making the SI All-American team. “I want to thank the Creator for blessing me, for my health and seeing me through another successful season. Most importantly my family’s support; I have a great support system. I’m going to take it all in, yet there’s still a long road ahead.”

Still, while Bates pledge for the Spartans is a substantial power move for Tom Izzo, most NBA insiders believe that Bates, and other stars in his class, will have the option to bypass college and go straight to the NBA.

In February of 2019 the NBA submitted a formal proposal to the National Basketball Players Association to lower the draft-eligible age to 18 from 19.

Both the independent Commission on College Basketball, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver have called for a reform to the NBA age limit.

If eligible, Bates if projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Caleb Williams Gives Thanks, Arrives at Elite 11 Finals in Last Blog Before Commitment

The next week will feature two milestones for the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2021, as Caleb Williams arrives in Tennessee to compete at the Elite 11 Finals just days before making his college commitment.

Caleb Williams

Ranking the Quarterbacks Ahead of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American provides its pre-camp pecking order of the top quarterbacks set to compete at the 2020 Elite 11 quarterback camp, set to begin Monday.

SI All-American

USC QB Commit Miller Moss on Elite 11 Competition, First Week at Mater Dei High

A busy time for USC quarterback commitment Miller Moss as he completed his first week at Mater Dei High School and travels to Nashville, Tenn. to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

Miller Moss

The Caleb Houstan Blog: Convos with Coach K, New Offers, Lil Baby and More

Houstan is one of the top shooting guards in the country.

Caleb Houstan

Scouting Profiles: Getting to Know the 2020 Elite 11 Quarterbacks

Background information, recruiting history, and scouting reports for the 2020 Elite 11 finalists.

SI All-American

Elite 11 Finals Preview

The Elite 11 Finals is coming to Nashville, and the event is star-studded as usual. We take a look at the field here

SI All-American

Top JUCO Point Guard El Ellis Commits to Louisville

Ellis won Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the Panhandle Conference last season.

Jason Jordan

Oklahoma State Point Guard Cade Cunningham Feels Responsibility to Speak Out on Social Injustice

Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jason Jordan

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora on CFB Recruiting Conversations Changing

SI All-American TV is back with former NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora, here to expand the college football recruiting conversation amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Garcia, Jr.