SI All-American Candidate Max Christie Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Max Christie

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 170 pounds

School: Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Thin build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Christie is not going to win the dunk contest, but he’s going to go by whoever is in front of him using his elite combination of quickness and agility. Christie is agile and quick off his feet.

Instincts: Christie can fill it up from the perimeter with the best of them, but every year he’s added more to his repertoire as a playmaker. At this point, he can play either guard position and thrive. His IQ is high coming off ball screens and he picks his spots well. He has the ability to run an offense and has great feel on his reads as a distributor.

Polish: Christie is a gifted scorer and efficient on all three levels. Still, his ability to knock down shots is what makes every other aspect work. Christie averaged 25 points a game during his junior season but could’ve likely averaged north of 35. Christie is one of the most gifted scorers from the wing in the country.

Bottom Line: At the next level, Christie will thrive in a fast-paced system that allows him freedom on the offensive end. His exceptional perimeter shooting ability often earns him the “shooter” label, but Christie is more of a playmaker than a shooter. As he continues to add strength his stock will continue to rise.