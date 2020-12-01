SI All-American Candidate Michael Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Michael Foster

Projected Position: PF

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds

School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep

Schools of Interest: Florida State and Georgia, or turning pro in G-League, China, Germany, Australia.

Frame: Big, strong and cut build with a pro body right now, which helps him dominate on both ends.

Athleticism: Foster is a high-level athlete with exceptional footwork and quickness. Foster’s first step gets him by most bigs and his ball-handling ability makes him near impossible to read on the offensive end. Foster’s speed, strength and agility are what make him dominant.

Instincts: Because of his versatility, Foster is able to exploit matchups. He has great feel for situations and the skill to be efficient in virtually any situation offensively. Foster is a great passer and has great timing and positioning as a shot-blocker and rebounder.

Polish: Foster can overpower opposing players in the paint and bully his way to the basket for ferocious dunks or jump hooks. Foster also has multiple low post moves, which allow him to get by slower bigs and get to the line. Foster has great range on his jump shot, knocking down three-pointers and mid-range jump shots efficiently.

Bottom Line: Foster was rumored to be leaning to going the prep-to-to route for one reason, he’s ready. From his build to his versatile offensive repertoire, expect Foster to be a lottery pick whenever he enters the NBA Draft.