SI All-American Candidate Moussa Diabate Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Moussa Diabate
Projected Position: PF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 215 pounds
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Long and lean build who will likely add muscle as he continues to progress and play at higher levels. 

Athleticism: Diabate is a long, wiry, high-energy player with great footwork and speed. He has great agility and timing and plays strong to finish through contact and runs the floor well. His motor allows him to excel in every regard on the floor. 

Instincts: Diabate has a high IQ, especially as a bully of a rebounder, using his length and motor to maneuver past the opposition. Diabate doesn't have the all-time rebounding instincts of Dennis Rodman, but he buys into the role similarly. He’s also a capable defender who erases shots and protects the rim. 

Polish: In a day when 6-foot-10 forwards are constantly working on their guard skills, Diabate is a breath of fresh air because he owns his role and as a result thrives in it. Diabate is raw offensively but has potential to develop into an efficient finisher as he continues to progress. 

Bottom Line: Diabate will thrive at the next level as a workhorse in the paint, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he’s already improved his ball handling and has added a face-up dimension to his game that is continuing to enhance his overall skill set.

