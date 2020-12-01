SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Nnanna Njoku
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 245 pounds
School: Hockessin (Del.) Sanford School
Committed to: Villanova 

Frame: Big and strong frame with room to add and develop lean muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Njoku isn’t the greatest athlete on the floor, but he’s likely the strongest. He uses his strength to his advantage on both ends of the floor, overpowering smaller post players for scores and carving out position with his sturdy frame on the offensive and defensive glass. 

Instincts: Njoku has a strong feel for the game and situational advantages on both ends of the floor. He has solid footwork and great hands with the ability to finish strong through contact or maneuver around his man for a short hook. Njoku also has solid range on his jump shot and can knock it down efficiently.

Polish: Njoku is more mobile than he gets credit for with an unrelenting motor on both ends of the floor. Njoku constantly works the paint to gain optimal positioning for the ball and is an aggressive rebounder on both ends. 

Bottom Line: Njoku is a big body with skill and a motor that won’t quit. His greatest impact will be made on the glass and as a defensive presence, but his offensive skill has to be accounted for as an elite finisher in the paint. Expect the Wildcats to get strong production from him early. 

Basketball

