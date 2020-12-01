SI All-American Candidate Nolan Hickman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Nolan Hickman

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

School: Mt. Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy

Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Hickman is a quick and fast floor general who uses a special blend of bursts and quick dribbles to get where he wants on the floor. Hickman doesn’t have bulk, but he’s strong and capable of finishing consistently through contact.

Instincts: Hickman has elite feel running the show and doubles as an effective scorer on all three levels and a savvy passer. His vision and awareness on the offensive end are exceptional and he has a high basketball IQ, making him an even more dangerous threat. He uses the same skill to hound the ball defensively.



Polish: Hickman is poised and under control on the floor. He controls pace and orchestrates the offense well. Hickman can get his shot when he wants to, but manages to pick his spots well and always involves his teammates. Hickman is aware of where his teammates need the ball to be most effective and delivers.

Bottom Line: Hickman is a heady point guard who knows how to run a team, but doubles as a legit scoring threat from all three levels. He’s also a tough, gritty defender who pesters the opposition all over the floor. That combination will enable him to make an immediate impact at the next level.