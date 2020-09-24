SI.com
Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Volume II

Jason Jordan

Back in May when the three main shoe circuits – Nike, adidas and Under Armour – announced the cancellation of their summer seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general consensus among players around the country was that they were having conflicting emotions; on the one hand players understood that it was important to be safe yet, at the same time, they wanted nothing more than to compete.

Eventually, events began to surface around the country and a handful of players managed to raise their stock despite the lack of opportunity for consistent high-level exposure.

Every week for the next month we’ll highlight five players who have managed to ascend this summer.

Here’s the second batch.

RELATED: Hardwood Stockrisers Vol. I

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Scotland (Penn.), F, 2022

College: Undecided

Daeshun Ruffin, Callaway (Jackson, Miss.), PG, 2021

College: Ole Miss

Ruffin has consistently raised his level of play every summer and the pandemic summer was no different. Ruffin dominated all comers this summer using his special blend of speed, quickness and shiftiness. His ability to efficiently score on all three levels makes him a headache of a defensive assignment.

Patrick Baldwin
Patrick Baldwin Jr. improved his all-around game this summer.Jon Lopez

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Hamilton (Sussex, Wis.), SF, 2021

College: Undecided

Hard to imagine raising your stock when you’re already at the top, but Baldwin did just that, becoming more fluid offensively and increasing his strength and athleticism. Baldwin told Sports Illustrated that the pandemic summer has been the “most productive” of his career. 

Jonas Aidoo, Liberty Heights (Charlotte, N.C.), C, 2021

College: Undecided

Aidoo’s versatility on the offensive end keeps makes him a tough out for opposing bigs and his timing and awareness on the defensive end make him a complete threat. Those tools have been on full display all summer.

Kwame Evans Jr., Baltimore (Md.) Poly, F, 2023

College: Undecided

Evans is one of the most versatile players in the country with the ability to score on all three levels and competes with equal tenacity on the defensive end. His 7-foot wingspan and elite IQ makes him a more complete and consistent player on both ends of the floor. 

