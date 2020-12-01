SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Paolo Banchero Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Paolo Banchero
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds
School: Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea
Committed to: Duke

Frame: Lean and strong, Banchero will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond. 

Athleticism: At 6-foot-10, Banchero is one of the most versatile bigs in the country. A natural athlete who impacts the game on both ends of the floor, Banchero has a relentless motor and produces at a high level offensively and defensively.

Instincts: Banchero’s IQ on the court is one of his great assets. He has the innate ability to think a play three steps ahead and keep himself and his teammates in positions where their strengths are highlighted. 

Polish: Banchero is dominant in the paint, keeping defenders off balance with the ability to knock down short jump shots and maneuver past slower bigs. He scores well with his back to the basket and has effective go-to moves to get better looks at high-percentage shots. 

Bottom Line: Banchero is a winner. Last season he led O’Dea (Seattle) to a state title, led his team back to the state title game as a junior and was named Nike EYBL Underclassmen of the Year in summer 2019. Banchero’s versatility and motor will make him a high lottery pick when the time comes. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Chet Holmgren Highlights and Evaluation

Chet Holmgren is a power forward and center prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. Holmgren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

Jaden Hardy is a shooting guard prospect from Coronado High School in Henderson, NV. Hardy is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Michael Foster is a power forward prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Foster is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a forward prospect from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis. Baldwin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabari Smith Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jabari Smith is a power forward prospect from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Kennedy Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Kennedy Chandler is a point guard prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. Chandler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moussa Diabate Highlights and Evaluation

Moussa Diabate is a power forward prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Diabate is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nathan Bittle Highlights and Evaluation

Nathan Bittle is a center prospect from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Bittle is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Caleb Houstan Highlights and Evaluation

Caleb Houstan is a shooting guard prospect from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Houstan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American