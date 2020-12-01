SI All-American Candidate Paolo Banchero Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Paolo Banchero

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds

School: Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea

Committed to: Duke

Frame: Lean and strong, Banchero will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: At 6-foot-10, Banchero is one of the most versatile bigs in the country. A natural athlete who impacts the game on both ends of the floor, Banchero has a relentless motor and produces at a high level offensively and defensively.

Instincts: Banchero’s IQ on the court is one of his great assets. He has the innate ability to think a play three steps ahead and keep himself and his teammates in positions where their strengths are highlighted.

Polish: Banchero is dominant in the paint, keeping defenders off balance with the ability to knock down short jump shots and maneuver past slower bigs. He scores well with his back to the basket and has effective go-to moves to get better looks at high-percentage shots.

Bottom Line: Banchero is a winner. Last season he led O’Dea (Seattle) to a state title, led his team back to the state title game as a junior and was named Nike EYBL Underclassmen of the Year in summer 2019. Banchero’s versatility and motor will make him a high lottery pick when the time comes.