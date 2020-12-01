SI.com
SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ramses Melendez Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF Ramses Melendez
Projected Position: Small Forward
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Central Pointe Christian Academy
Schools of Interest: Alabama, Iowa State, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, among others.

Frame: Lean build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Melendez has an impressive high-wire act and uses his quickness and length to get to the rim and finish efficiently. Melendez is very agile and has great footwork, which makes him dangerous on both ends of the floor. 

Instincts: Melendez is a master at anticipating and playing passing lanes on defense, and the same goes for causing deflections and pestering opposing players. He recognizes situational matchup advantages well on offense and has the skill set to exploit them.

Polish: Melendez plays with a motor but has a good balance of patience on the offensive end. His length and size allow him to defend multiple positions and he’s a capable rebounder on both ends of the floor. 

Bottom Line: Melendez checks off a lot of boxes that show up on the stat sheet and even some that don’t show up on the stat sheet. His motor, size and three-level scoring ability should keep his stock moving in an upward trajectory.

Basketball

