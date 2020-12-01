SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Roosevelt Wheeler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Roosevelt Wheeler
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds
School: Richmond (Va.) John Marshall
Committed to: Louisville

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Wheeler is an athletic and highly mobile big who finishes at the rim with authority. Wheeler has great footwork and quickness which enables him to easily maneuver around most bigs. 

Instincts: Wheeler has a great feel, especially as a defender. His timing on shot blocks is elite and he’s patient enough not to leave his feet hunting every shot. His presence is felt strongly on the defensive end. Wheeler has great hands and attacks the rim ferociously. 

Polish: Wheeler is a traditional big who doesn’t spend half the time floating around the wing trying to be a guard; he accepts his limits and plays to his strengths. He’s a gifted passer out of the post, a workhorse of a rebounder and covers a lot of space in the paint on both ends of the floor. 

Bottom Line: Wheeler has great size and an aggressive mentality on both ends of the floor; his shot-blocking ability is elite and his offensive game continues to improve. His impact will be made early at Louisville, and as his offense catches up to his defense, his stock will continue to rise. 

Basketball

