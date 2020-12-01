SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Samson Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Samson Johnson
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-10, 205 pounds
School: Elizabeth (N.J.) The Patrick School
Committed to: Connecticut

Frame: Lean build with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Johnson is super agile with strong footwork and underrated strength in the post. Johnson has a quick first step and gets up and down the floor well. 

Instincts: Johnson is always aware of how he can exploit matchups and finishes efficiently with either hand around the basket. His ability to knock down perimeter jump shots keeps the defense off-balance, and he anticipates shots well with his timing defensively.

Polish: Johnson is active around the rim, but he’s always intentional with his movements. Johnson remains in constant overdrive on both ends of the floor but controls his pace and tends to make the right play for the situation. 

Bottom Line: Johnson has the size, versatility and motor needed to ensure he’ll be an instant-impact player at Connecticut next season. As he adds muscle and strength, his stock will continue to ascend. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Terquavion Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Terquavion Smith is a shooting guard prospect from Farmville Central High School in Farmville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jakai Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Jakai Robinson is a shooting guard prospect from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Robinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jahmai Mashack Highlights and Evaluation

Jahmai Mashack is a shooting guard prospect from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Mashack is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

Jeremy Sochan is a small forward who plays for OrangeAcademy in Ulm, Germany. Sochan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate C.J. Noland Highlights and Evaluation

C.J. Noland is a shooting guard prospect from Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas. Noland is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Longino Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Longino is a shooting guard from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pa. Longino is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Wesley Cardet Highlights and Evaluation

Wesley Cardet is a shooting guard prospect from West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. Cardet is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nnanna Njoku Highlights and Evaluation

Nnanna Njoku is a center from Sanford School in Hockessin, Del. Njoku is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American