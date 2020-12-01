SI All-American Candidate Samson Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Samson Johnson

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-10, 205 pounds

School: Elizabeth (N.J.) The Patrick School

Committed to: Connecticut

Frame: Lean build with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Johnson is super agile with strong footwork and underrated strength in the post. Johnson has a quick first step and gets up and down the floor well.

Instincts: Johnson is always aware of how he can exploit matchups and finishes efficiently with either hand around the basket. His ability to knock down perimeter jump shots keeps the defense off-balance, and he anticipates shots well with his timing defensively.

Polish: Johnson is active around the rim, but he’s always intentional with his movements. Johnson remains in constant overdrive on both ends of the floor but controls his pace and tends to make the right play for the situation.

Bottom Line: Johnson has the size, versatility and motor needed to ensure he’ll be an instant-impact player at Connecticut next season. As he adds muscle and strength, his stock will continue to ascend.