SI All-American Candidate Shane Dezonie Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Shane Dezonie
Projected Position: Shooting Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Brewster Academy
Committed to: Arizona

Frame: Lean and muscular frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Dezonie is a tough and strong scoring guard with great footwork who uses quick change-of-speed bursts to get to points on the floor offensively. Dezonie is shifty and fast with the ability to finish through contact.

Instincts: Dezonie anticipates well on both ends of the floor. He makes strong reads on the offensive end and picks his spots well. Dezonie attacks and gets into the lane but has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, versatility that makes him a dangerous threat at all times.

Polish: Dezonie is intentional with his movements on both ends of the floor. He competes on the defensive end and has the ability to make plays for himself and his teammates. Dezonie’s mix of perimeter and mid-range scoring keeps the defense off balance and makes him a more viable threat.

Bottom Line: Dezonie is a capable scorer on all three levels and plays with a strong motor on both ends of the floor. He remains in attack mode and effectively makes plays for himself and his teammates. His size and skill will ensure that his impact is made early at Arizona.

