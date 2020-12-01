SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Bryce Hopkins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PF Bryce Hopkins
Projected Position: PF
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds
School: Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick
Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Lean and cut build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Elite athlete with brute strength in the paint which allows him to overpower and out-maneuver slower forwards. Hopkins has great agility and quickness, which puts him in optimal position on both ends of the floor.

Instincts: Hopkins has a high basketball IQ and recognizes situational advantages as well as any player in the class. Hopkins handles the ball efficiently on the perimeter but does most of his damage in the paint. Still, his ability to keep the defense off-balance offensively makes him even more lethal. 

Polish: Hopkins is super aggressive around the rim and uses his body exceptionally well. He is a master at creating space and keeping the defense on his hip as he maneuvers to the basket to finish through contact.

Bottom Line: Hopkins is a tough and gritty player with a wide array of skills on the offensive end. His ability to get into the lane and finish through contact will make him an instant impact player for Kentucky.

