The Simeon Wilcher Blog: Prepping for Peach Jam, Recruitment, 'Training Day' and More

Wilcher said he's heard from everyone from Duke to Kentucky to Memphis among many others.

Roselle (N.J.) Catholic point guard Simeon Wilcher is arguably the floor general in the 2023 class with a who’s who list of potential college suitors all giving spirited chase. Now, Wilcher has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Simeon Wilcher back to update my blog with Sports Illustrated!

We just finished up summer ball with my high school and now it’s time to get back into summer ball with my travel team the NY RENS. We’re practicing right now and then we’re right into it starting on Thursday!

It’s gonna be a crazy month!

I won’t be home for the most part, but this is all a part of it.

RELATED: Jalen Duren talks top five

My school team did pretty well in June! It was a good learning process for us because we got to see what we needed to change and what we were doing right.

I averaged around 17 points a game.

I’m excited about the live periods starting up this weekend!

I just want to show my growth physically and mentally. A lot of different aspects of my game have gotten a lot better like finishing through contact, finishing off the dribble and my footwork.

We go to Peach Jam for about two weeks, and I really feel like we have the team that can win it all. We have everything a team would need to get it done. That’s our goal and I feel like we’re all gonna be extra focused on that.

It’s gonna be a super long time there at Peach Jam, so I know we’ll just be lounging around and relaxing in our downtime. I think rest is gonna be a key for everyone down there, but that’s definitely what I’ll be keeping in mind.

My recruitment has been great so far, my latest offer came from Ohio State.

I’ve heard from Duke, Kentucky, Washington, Memphis too.

Memphis was a big one for me because Penny Hardaway called me and he’s my favorite player of all time. I’ve just been staying open to everyone because it’s so early for me and who knows what the future holds.

RELATED: Montverde wins fifth national title

I was planning to get some unofficials set up for August or early September, but I haven’t finalized anything yet.

OK, so I wat to touch on some music too; I’ve been listening to EST Gee and G Herbo’s new album is good too! I have a lot of friends that rap, so I listen to their music too!

I’ve also been watching Vampire Diaries, Law & Order and my dad has me watching some old classic movies like Training Day!

I loved it. I definitely see why it’s a classic!

Alright guys I’ve gotta get back to it, but thanks again for reading and check back soon for my next one!

Don’t forget to follow Simeon Wilcher:

Twitter: @SimeonWilcher