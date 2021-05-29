Skyy Clark’s Commitment to Kentucky Stronger Than Ever

Clark said he's already building strong bonds with the new Wildcats assistants.

Winston Salem, N.C. – Earlier this month when Skyy Clark broke the news of his transfer from Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) to Montverde (Fla.) Academy with Sports Illustrated, he mentioned that one of his plans for the season would be to consistently give the hard sell to his new teammate Jalen Duren about why joining him at Kentucky would be the best option for the 6-foot-10 forward.

“Gotta get it done,” Clark said. “When I get there, I’ll stay in his ear on it.”

Instead, Clark has moved up the timeline.

“Oh, I’m already talking to him about it,” Clark said. “No need to wait. I DM him different stuff from time to time like ‘Go BBN’ or something like that. It’ll only go up when we’re together every day.”

Clark’s excitement about all things Big Blue Nation likely has John Calipari and his staff breathing a sigh of relief.

Speculation ran rampant that Clark could potentially look elsewhere after his lead recruiter Joel Justus left to be an assistant at Arizona State.

Clark said he’s already built a strong bond with former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman, who replaced Justus and Tony Barbee, now the head coach at Central Michigan.

“There were some concerns when Coach Justus left,” said Clark, who will take an official visit to Kentucky on June 11. “But Coach Chin and Coach Orlando did an amazing job of just making me feel welcome and comfortable. I literally talk to Coach Chin every day. Those are my guys.”

This past season, Clark averaged 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game en route to being named to the SI All-American team.

On Saturday, he pumped in 17 points and dished out five assists to lead Mokan Elite past Team Takeover at the CP3 Memorial Day Classic.

As it stands, Clark is the lone commit for the Wildcats in 2022, a reality that will be short-lived if Clark has his way.

“I’ve been reaching out to Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston and Brandon Miller too,” Clark said. “I have a good feeling that I can a few of them to come onboard. We’re trying to build a strong class so we can bring another title to Lexington. That’s the only goal.”